Fire ravaged building on Blackpool's Golden Mile set for demolition and redevelopment

Six fire crews tackled the late night blaze at the three storey Gifts Galore building in July 2018.

Now town hall planners have approved an application to demolish the property and replace it with a five storey building.

Fire crews at the scene of the blaze at Gifts Galore in 2018

The new development will have a cafe on the ground floor with four holiday apartments on the upper floors, each boasting a sea view and glass balustrade balcony,

Council planning officers, who granted permission using delegated powers, said the building was "in poor condition and has suffered from fire and then water damage (from putting the fire out), and the frontage at ground floor level is missing.

"The agent has set out that to dismantle and rebuild the existing building to retain what is salvageable would not be feasible or financially viable considering the redevelopment options."

A decision notice added the scheme "presented a regeneration opportunity of premises that, in their current state, are not particularly attractive."

An archive picture of the site to be redeveloped (picture from Blackpool Council planning)

While Blackpool Civic Trust had objected to the loss of the building which is believed to date back to 1894, the council's conservation officer supported the redevelopment of the site next to the historic Robert's Oyster Bar.

They said in a statement : "The design references the art deco features on adjacent buildings, and the scale is appropriate to the location.

"The design of the ground floor improves the setting for the adjacent locally listed Roberts Oyster Bar, and the apartments above are set back so that the historic signage on the side elevation of the oyster bar is not obscured. "

A heritage statement accompanying the application says the building makes "a modest contribution" to the Blackpool Town Centre Conservation Area, but its "severely dilapidated condition, however, considerably detracts from this. "

The statement adds: "The proposed building will nevertheless introduce high quality new design into the conservation area.

"In particular, the proposals reference the Promenade location of the site intheir use of white render, sea-facing balconies and a Modernist aesthetic sympathetic to the commercial traditions of the Promenade. "