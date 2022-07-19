Fifteen minute walk to youth clubs proposed for all Blackpool youngsters

But the council, which cut back its £600,000 youth services budget in 2013/14, will not return to providing services directly.

Instead it will take up a collaborative approach with existing youth groups to ensure provision is accessible for all youngsters.

Town hall cash will go towards supporting youth services

This includes meeting a recommendation from a recent review that every young person should be within a 15 minute walk of youth provision.

A report to the council's executive, which agreed the proposals, says: "The recent Youth Provision Review has identified the need for a coordinated and consistent approach to the delivery of youth provision across the town.

"In addition, the report acknowledges the need for investment from the local authority in order to achieve the recommendations."

The executive report adds "there is no intention of developing a youth service that directly delivers youth provision.

"The intention of the proposed investment is to enable funding to be secured and invested in identified areas through third sector organisations to increase youth provision across the town, delivered by the third sector."

It says effective youth work "can enhance life chances" by providing safe spaces, giving youngsters chance to experience decision-making, build their confidence and develop stronger social skills.

Funding will be included in next year's budget and continue onwards, with the new approach in place by the end of May next year.

Functions which the council would oversee would include the training of youth workers, and ensuring young people are involved in the process of shaping provision.

The review, carried out by the National Youth Agency and Youth Focus North West, recommended a resort-wide strategy with young people playing a leading part in its implementation.

It said provision should be available throughout the town within a 15 minute walk of any young person's home, and also found youth workers were under-resourced with many parents saying they could not afford to send their children to activities.