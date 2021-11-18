Fear over speeding drivers puts brakes on Blackpool housing development

Ten objections had been received to the detailed application by Create Homes to build on council-owned land between Ryscar Way and Faraday Way.

Outline permission was granted for 47 houses on the site in 2019, but the latest scheme is for full permission including four additional homes.

Blackpool Council’s planning committee had been recommended to approve the proposals, but residents told councillors existing roads in the area already suffered from speeding drivers.

The site on Ryscar Way - picture from Google

Brian Holt warned the committee drivers headed into Ryscar Way “at speed” and there is “nothing to slow them down unless they meet me or one of my neighbours coming out of their drives.”

He said collisions were only avoided “by quick reactions.”

Their concerns were supported by Ingthorpe ward councillor Jo Farrell who said she had “received many emails from constituents concerned about this development.”

Other concerns included fears about flooding and loss of hedgerows.

Andrew Booth, managing director of Create Homes, sad the £13m development would provide 51 high quality homes similar to the company’s other schemes including at Pilling and Inskip.

He said they had discussed traffic issues with council highways officers “who are supportive of our proposals and designs.”

The committee agreed to defer the application until surveys were carried out to determine the levels of traffic in the area.

In 2018 the council received a government grant of £3.1m to unlock three parcels of land including Ryscar Way for potential future housing developments.