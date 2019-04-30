Far right activist's video of tourists at the Blackpool seafront gets over 1M views on Twitter - but it does not go to plan.

The viral video, which was posted to Twitter by a member of the far right group 'Generation Identity' on Thursday last week, has been condemned as "racist" and "vile" by the local community.



The video, taken on the promenade outside the Viking Hotel, shows thousands of families with children who have come to Blackpool to enjoy the warm weather.

A photo of the original tweet that has since been viewed over one million times.

In the tweet accompanying the video, Charlie Fox, a member of the white nationalist group 'Generation Identity' claims that "This was once an English town" and suggests that it has been overrun by immigrants.

The post and video has since been viewed more than 1.1 million times.

And thousands of people have hit back at the post on social media, defending the town and its visitors.

A screengrab from the video shows a woman enjoying the seaside with a St George's flag wrapped around her.

Minnie Rolfe, a Blackpool local, said that the town's economy "relies on tourism and its always welcomed visitors... this vile attempt to stir hatred fools no one."

Freddie Bailey, a Preston Councillor, tweeted that the families were "tourists trying to have a nice day out at the beach," and told Fox to "keep your small minded racist opinions to yourself."

Brendan Bunting, who has lived in Blackpool for over 40 years, told Fox that "no matter your colour, race, religion, gender, or sexuality, we are a welcoming town. If Charlie you do not like that, then the M55 also leads out of the town. You won't be missed!"

Gordon Marsden, MP for Blackpool South, told the Gazette that the post "does not reflect anything typical of the town, or the people, or its visitors."

A screengrab from the video shows that it was taken outside the Viking Hotel at Blackpool's seafront.

"At a time when we are trying to promote community cohesion, this is totally inflammatory and inaccurate.”