Everyone's on board at Blackpool's new tram attraction

Visitors can currently join guided tours of the heritage tram depot on Rigby Road on Wednesdays in return for a donation towards the roof restoration fund for the building.

The venture was launched at the end of September by volunteers, with plans in the long term to establish a modern visitor centre to tell the history of the trams in Blackpool.

Every tour has so far sold out, with more than 250 paying customers including residents and visitors from across the UK.

Council leader Coun Lynn Williams at the launch of Tramtown

Chairman of the Board of Blackpool Transport Coun Paul Galley said: “After so much work by so many brilliant volunteers, we are over the moon with just how popular the attraction is proving.

“I want to thank everyone that has visited, all of the volunteers and Blackpool Transport staff for making this possible.

“It has been so successful we have had to open extra days and will be expanding the number of days we open permanently in the new year.”

Bryan Lindop, head of heritage at Blackpool Transport said: “While it is one of Blackpool’s newest attractions, it is also one of Blackpool’s oldest buildings, built in the mid 1930s.

The launch of Tramtown

“Its role is crucial in looking after our heritage trams but we want to go further than that and use the building to support the regeneration of the Foxhall area, and crucially support the community by offering volunteering and skills opportunities.”

Guided walking tours to Tramtown are available every Wednesday and from January will be available on Mondays and Saturdays at 11am.

Tours can be booked by going to https://blackpoolheritage.com/If you are interested in volunteering at Tramtown call Coun Paul Galley on 07904 121616 or email [email protected]

As part of the ongoing fundraising towards the new roof of the Tram depot, donations can be made by going to: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/vital-funds-to-continue-running-heritage-trams/backers#start