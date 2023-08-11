Park tennis is being served up in Blackpool once more after upgraded courts across the town were officially launched.

The council has also appointed a new operator – We Do Tennis – which already offers coaching at centres across the UK – to oversee the facilities.

A £217,000 investment has seen courts at Stanley Park, Anchorsholme Park, Cavendish Road and Claremont Park refurbished after years of neglect left them unplayable.

It was announced in June 2022 Blackpool Council had been awarded funding as part of a £22m government investment into public tennis courts, together with funding of £8.5m from the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).

The launch of upgraded tennis courts at Stanley Park

Ceremonies were held at Stanley Park and Anchorsholme Park to officially open new courts, attended by more than 50 members of the public.

Andy Moss, Head of Parks We Do Tennis CIC, said: “We Do Tennis is a not-for-profit organisation focused on improving, growing, and securing the future of tennis at all levels.

“We are extremely excited to be working with Active Blackpool and the residents of the local area to provide a first-class tennis offering.

“Improving the facilities is a great first step and our role is to provide tennis coaching in the area and get lots of happy people with a racket in their hand.”

The courts were neglected before investment was made

LTA Youth Start, a six week introduction to tennis programme designed for children aged four to 11 years, is launching at Stanley Park on August 19. To book a place, visit www.wdtvenues.co.uk/blackpool-parks

Investment in the courts includes resurfacing, repainting, new fencing, new nets and the introduction of gate access systems.

Julie Porter, chief operating 0fficer at the LTA, said: “After months of hard work, we’re delighted to see park tennis courts across Blackpool officially back open to the public, and in better shape than ever.

“Public tennis courts are such vital facilities for getting active and we want as many people as possible, of all ages and abilities, to pick up a racket and enjoy playing tennis. Thanks to this investment the sport will be opened up to more players, for years to come.”