Environment secretary Michael Gove set to visit Fylde coast

Environment secretary and leading Brexiteer Michael Gove MP is coming to Blackpool for a private party dinner.

He has been invited by Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard who has an interest in environmental issues, particularly relating to the coast.

Mr Maynard has called for a ban on plastic drinking straws and cotton buds which he said was crucial to protecting marine life on the Fylde coast.

He is backing proposals put forward by Mr Gove who has announced a consultation on the measures, which will also cover plastic stirrers.

The move comes as the Chancellor announced a new tax on the manufacture and import of plastic packaging which contains less than 30 per cent recycled plastic, a further bid to reduce the amount of waste going to landfill or ending up in our seas.

Mr Maynard said he knows how damaging plastics can be and the scale of the issue on the Fylde coast.

He added: “I know how many people are concerned about the amount of plastic pollution washing up on local beaches – this makes an important contribution.

“I know just how many plastic straws I have picked up on the beach cleans I have done.”

The Government has made clear its commitment to reduce the amount of single use plastic available to UK consumers.

The reception for Mr Gove is set to take place on Friday, November 16, starting at 3.30 pm until 5.30pm.

It will beheld at the Glasshouse Bistro, Bispham Road, Cleveleys.

In April the Love My Beach group launched its ReFILL campaign to get local cafes and bars to offer free tap water to cut the number of plastic bottles being thrown away and has called for a ban on plastic drinking straws which is one of the most found items on clean-ups of our coast.