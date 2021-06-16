Drive thru coffee plan for Blackpool's Asda

Town hall planners will consider the application

The single storey unit would be built on redundant car parking spaces at the store on Cherry Tree Road in Marton.

Applicant the EG Group says there is currently over provision of parking at the site.

A planning statement says the coffee shop would operate 24 hours a day and create the equivalent of up to 30 full-time jobs.

It adds: “The store benefits from an excess in car parking space, the development of an element of the car park as proposed will have no impact on the day-to-day operation of the supermarket.

“EG Group and Asda have agreed a shared spaces strategy in order to ensure that both the superstore and the coffee unit benefit from ample parking provision. ”