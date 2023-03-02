Blackpool Council’s planning committee refused an application last June to build an additional five bungalows at Birchwood Gardens, off Midgeland Road because the scheme was ‘premature’.

Officers said the proposals could not be approved until the Marton Moss Neighbourhood Plan was adopted which will shape future development of the area.

Twelve bungalows for residents aged over 55 have already been built on the site of the former Baguleys Garden Centre.

The first phase of Birchwood Gardens

Documents submitted with the appeal say “the only basis upon which the council relied upon for its decision of refusal was the stage of the MMNP” (Marton Moss Neighbourhood Plan).

The appeal also challenges reasons for refusal including claims the development would have an unacceptable impact on the semi-rural character of the area.

Documents add the refusal “also fails to consider the brownfield nature of the site, its relationship with the phase one development and the planning history of the site which are material planning considerations,”

They go on to say: “The redevelopment of the brownfield site and the removal of dereliction can only enhance the character and appearance of the area.”

Ward councillor Graham Baker and residents living in phase one of the scheme, had supported the planning application.

They said it would would make the estate more secure, prevent fly-tipping on the unused land and meet demand for bungalows.

