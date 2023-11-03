Plans to build 200 new houses on the site of a former school have been recommended to get the go-ahead – despite fears from people living in the area.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Town hall planners say the benefits of the scheme put forward by Rowland Homes to redevelop the site of the former Bispham High School outweigh any shortfalls.

There is already outline permission in place for 176 properties on the land, but Rowland Homes submitted a full application in September 2022 for 200 properties including 40 affordable homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Affordable homes – all two-bedroom properties – would be scatted through the site of the former school which closed in 2015.

The proposed layout of the site

Development is proposed on three different parts of the land, with vehicular access from Bispham Road, Regency Gardens and Kylemore Avenue.

If permission is granted, it would see –

56 homes built north of existing housing at Regency Gardens

42 homes to the south of the existing housing fronting Lorne Road and Headfort Close

102 homes on the eastern part of the site, accessed from Bispham Road apart from six fronting onto Kylemore Avenue.

A new priority junction would be created onto Bispham Road, and open space would include an attenuation basin to the south of the site access fronting Bispham Road.

A report to the council’s Planning Committee, which is due to consider the application on Tuesday, November 14, said: “The site is allocated for major housing development, and Blackpool has few large sites available for housing delivery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposal would make an efficient and effective use of land and, despite shortfalls against Local Plan requirements, it would provide a good qualityresidential estate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the application has attracted 44 representations from residents whose concerns include over-development of the site, loss of open space and fears of increased traffic and congestion.

It is also claimed there is not enough capacity in existing schools and medical centres to cope with a surge in the number of residents in the area.

However, planners say the development does propose areas of open space, while highways solutions to alleviate any increased traffic levels would be included.

Advertisement Hide Ad