Demolition notice submitted for Cleveleys flats

Housing group Regenda Homes submitted a prior notification of demolition to Wyre Council for two semi-detached houses on Rossall Road in Cleveleys.

The two properties were knocked through to convert the former houses into six flats known as Prospect Court, and a bungalow extension to the back is also set to be knocked down.

The work is expected to take place between August 6 and August 27, and a "proposed replacement dwelling" was being discussed, documents showed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prior notice for the demolition of six flats and a bungalow on Rossall Road has been submitted to Wyre Council.