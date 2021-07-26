Demolition notice submitted for Cleveleys flats
A notice to knock down two properties in Cleveleys has been submitted to Wyre Council after they "fell into disrepair."
Monday, 26th July 2021, 12:30 pm
Housing group Regenda Homes submitted a prior notification of demolition to Wyre Council for two semi-detached houses on Rossall Road in Cleveleys.
The two properties were knocked through to convert the former houses into six flats known as Prospect Court, and a bungalow extension to the back is also set to be knocked down.
The work is expected to take place between August 6 and August 27, and a "proposed replacement dwelling" was being discussed, documents showed.
Regenda Homes said the flats were being demolished after "the building fell into a state of disrepair."