Defunct Blackpool wind turbines to be replaced

The council's executive has agreed to spend nearly £24,000 on the work with the turbines seen as contributing towards the carbon neutral target by 2030.

The turbines were installed in 2003 as part of the restoration of the Harrowside Solarium on South Promenade, which was renamed the Solaris and earmarked as an environmental centre.

Along with solar panels, they helped transform the site into a zero and low carbon energy building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wind turbines at the Solaris are to be replaced

A council report says: “Following the service and condition inspection in May 2021 the Solaris Centre wind turbines have been put on brake and are no longer in operation.

“After 18 years of operation and exposure to a harsh marine environment, the inspection identified excessive corrosion outside acceptable tolerances on both turbine head hubs and frames and in line with the manufacturer recommendations the turbines were put on brake and removed from operation.”

It is proposed to replace them with marine grade turbine heads with a 20 to 25-year lifespan at a cost of £23,880.

The funding will be borrowed over 15 years, which amounts to £30,097 including £7,717 interest.