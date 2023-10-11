Calls have been made for urgent action to regenerate an eyesore stricken area of Blackpool.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bond Street used to be one of the resort’s main shopping streets in South Shore, but in recent years has slipped into decline due to businesses closing.

Now Waterloo councillor Diane Mitchell, whose ward includes Bond Street, is campaigning for the area to be made a priority for regeneration and investment by Blackpool Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “For years Bond street has been in decline and I’m determined to turn this around.

Coun Diane Mitchell is calling for action to regenerate Bond Street

“The remaining shopkeepers are working hard and deserve the support of the town.

“Every penny that is spent in the remaining shops not only encourages them but increases the chances of more investment in to the street.

“Along side encouraging people to shop there, I have also managed to secure the partial demolition of two abandoned buildings and I’m pushing for the council to deliver the Waterloo Masterplan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Waterloo Masterplan is aimed at securing investment in new houses and building redevelopment, and a bid has been submitted to the government for funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Mitchell added: “The decline of Bond Street affects Blackpool in so many ways and can no longer be ignored.

“Visiting tourists judge the whole town by some of the eyesores they see and residents feel neglected.

“With the right investment Bond Street and Waterloo Road will be great again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It starts with tidying up the derelict and empty properties, providing support for its remaining shops, and continues with the government levelling up fund being invested in better housing.

“This would encourage the private sector to see the area as worth investing in again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A previous bid for funding for the Waterloo Masterplan from the government’s Shared Prosperity Fund failed, but the council is currently seeking alternative funding for the regeneration of areas including Waterloo and Claremont.

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “As announced last year, the government has funded Homes England to produce masterplans for inner Blackpool, in partnership with the council, and that work is underway.