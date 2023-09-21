The latest set of proposals to convert Blackpool’s former main Post Office into a boutique hotel have got the go ahead.

Town hall planners have approved an updated application by Ashall Projects to redevelop the Grade II listed building between Abingdon Street and Edward Street.

Planning permission and listed building consent has been granted for a 150-room hotel by officers using their delegated powers.

Redevelopment includes building an extension with a roof top terrace on the former sorting office, and a three storey rear extension to the former Post Office.

Artist impression of the proposals (Franklin Ellis Architects)

Internal and external alterations will be made to both buildings and terraced areas will be provided in the courtyard.

Some demolition will be required of the existing fourth floor roof extension to the former sorting office, of a rear staircase enclosure and roof structures to the former Post Office and various other structures in the courtyard.

It is the fifth time full planning permission has been granted for the building to be converted to uses including a hotel since it closed in 2007. The site also includes the former sorting office which relocated in 2015.

Ashall Projects got permission in November 2021 with the site earmarked to become a 144 room Indigo Hotel, but submitted revised proposals in August this year.

The £26m scheme was finally awarded £8m from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund in March this year after twice being turned down for funding.

In approving the application this time, town hall planners said in their report: “An additional large hotel within the town centre would support other businesses in the area such as shops, restaurants and cafes, leisure facilities, cultural and tourist attractions.

“The development would be one of many regeneration projects within Blackpool and will assist in the re-branding of the town centre, strengthening it as cultural, leisure and business destination for residents and visitors.”

They added: “The proposal seeks to re-use a Grade II Listed Building thus preserving the heritage asset of the former post office and sorting office for future generations to enjoy.”