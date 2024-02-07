Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dog exercise field in Blackpool has got the go-ahead to operate for another three years after receiving support from pet owners.

Blackpool Council planners have approved an application for scrub-land off Deerhurst Road in Anchorsholme to be used as a secure dog exercise field with a perimeter fence, shelter and coded access gate.

Plans for the dog field in Anchorsholme have been approved

The application attracted 80 representations from the public, of which 71 were in favour saying the scheme would be beneficial as an exercise area and for dog training. There were nine objections which raised concerns including over the additional traffic which could be generated, and how the dogs would be controlled.

But in approving the application using delegated powers, planners said in their report: "The proposed development would offer a secure facility for those living in the borough to exercise their dogs ‘off-lead’ in a secure environment. This weighs in favour of the scheme."

The land was already fenced off prior to being used as a dog field with a padlocked gate near to Deerhurst Road used as the only entrance. Access is via a coded entry system, with owners able to book one-hour slots and to abide by the condition that any dog waste is cleared from the site and placed in the waste bin prior to departure.