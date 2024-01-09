Decision made on future of art deco landmark with new operator unveiled

Planners have made a decision on the application for changes to this building

Proposals to convert an art deco building in Blackpool town centre into holiday accommodation have got the go-ahead – with a new operator also unveiled.

Town hall planners have approved the change of use of residential apartments on Church Street, in what used to be the Music Hall Tavern.

The art deco landmark will become serviced holiday apartments

The application for 10 holiday apartments was agreed under delegated powers, while St Annes-based operator Mode Hotel Ltd has been appointed to manage the property located next to the Winter Gardens.

Bill Forsyth applied for planning permission from the council last August to use the building as serviced accommodation, while the ground floor will be retained in its current use for retail purposes.

There will be no changes to the interior or exterior of the building, which also boasts a number of private roof terraces.

Mode Hotel Ltd already operates the Mode Hotel on South Promenade in St Annes, as well as holiday apartments in St Annes and in Clifton Square, Lytham.

Andrew Whitaker, who owns Mode Hotels, says in a submission to the council supporting the plans: “The principles and management team of Mode Hotels have over 50 years combined experience in managing 4/5 star short-term use apartments and hotels.”

He says the target market would be families during holiday times and weekends, as well as guests attending events at the Winter Gardens such as dance festivals, shows, conferences and exhibitions.

Mr Whitaker adds the apartments will not be marketed to stag and hen parties, with nightly rates ranging from £125 to £240 per night per apartment depending on the time of year.

Mode Hotels will be fully responsible for the day-to-day management of the apartments, while security will include weekend patrols and CCTV.

In approving the application, planners said the scheme supported policies aimed at bringing good quality holiday accommodation to the town centre, even though it meant the loss of permanent residential flats.

A report outlining the planning decision adds: “Economically, the proposed development would widen the choice of tourist accommodation to those visiting Blackpool, who would in turn be supporting to the tourism economy. “