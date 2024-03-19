Decision made in hotel's battle for booze licence
A hotel has won its battle to serve alcohol despite claims it is a magnet for rowdy behaviour.
Following a town hall licensing hearing, councillors have granted a new license to the Barron's Hotel on Hornby Road allowing booze to be sold to to hotel guests 24 hours, with the premises open to the public daily from 11am until 11pm. The previous licence had lapsed.
Ward councillor Mark Smith had spoken against the application after he said local businesses had raised complaints about the police being regularly called to the premises due to anti-social behaviour.
But a decision notice published by Blackpool Council said despite concerns about the number of times police cars were seen outside the premises "there was no evidence concerning the nature of these visits".
The police had not objected to the application but had asked for a number of conditions to be attached to the licence which were agreed by the hotel operator Jose Sanchez.
The council judgement added: "The police are the panel’s main adviser on crime and disorder issues and had this venue been the source of high levels of crime and anti-social behaviour, they would have expected a police representation."
It added: "The panel concluded that it would be appropriate for the promotion of the licensing objectives to grant the application, as amended by the mediation agreement with a minor amendment to clarify when non- residents may be on the premises and sold alcohol."
Mr Sanchez had told the panel he wanted to offer customers a place "where they can order food and then relax afterwards with a drink."
