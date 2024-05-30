Decision due on future of empty Blackpool church

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to demolish a former church and replace it with new homes have been shelved for now - with the site set to continue to be used as a self-storage facility instead.

Waterloo Road Methodist Church has been closed to worshippers since congregations dwindled and community groups also stopped using the facility in South Shore.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Waterloo Road Methodist Church

Now council planners look set to approve the continued use of the building as storage space for three years in the hope it will eventually still come forward for future housing development,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council's Planning Committee is being recommended to approve an application for the scheme at the site on at a main junction between Waterloo Road, Ansdell Road, Marton Drive, and Hawes Side Lane.

A report by town hall planning officers says: "The application was submitted with a statement explaining that the use of the church was dwindling significantly before being put on the market.There were two community groups using the premises and both relocated to alternative premises before the property was put on the market.

"Prior to the purchase of the property by the current owners, the property was left empty and unused, and the owners have not been approached by any local community groups wishing to use the premises. As such it is asserted that there is no longer a demonstrable need for the premises as a community facility."

Planning permission was granted in 2019 for a three-storey block on the land providing 12 flats, but it has never been acted upon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planners say the Covid pandemic has impacted the viability of some development projects such as this one and so it is acceptable for the church to continue being used for storage.

There would be no external changes to the existing building, however, four sectional garage units are proposed in the south eastern corner of the site and alterations would be made to the access.