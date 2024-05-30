Decision due on future of empty Blackpool church
Waterloo Road Methodist Church has been closed to worshippers since congregations dwindled and community groups also stopped using the facility in South Shore.
Now council planners look set to approve the continued use of the building as storage space for three years in the hope it will eventually still come forward for future housing development,
The council's Planning Committee is being recommended to approve an application for the scheme at the site on at a main junction between Waterloo Road, Ansdell Road, Marton Drive, and Hawes Side Lane.
A report by town hall planning officers says: "The application was submitted with a statement explaining that the use of the church was dwindling significantly before being put on the market.There were two community groups using the premises and both relocated to alternative premises before the property was put on the market.
"Prior to the purchase of the property by the current owners, the property was left empty and unused, and the owners have not been approached by any local community groups wishing to use the premises. As such it is asserted that there is no longer a demonstrable need for the premises as a community facility."
Planning permission was granted in 2019 for a three-storey block on the land providing 12 flats, but it has never been acted upon.
Planners say the Covid pandemic has impacted the viability of some development projects such as this one and so it is acceptable for the church to continue being used for storage.
There would be no external changes to the existing building, however, four sectional garage units are proposed in the south eastern corner of the site and alterations would be made to the access.
It is hoped housing could eventually still be built but in the meantime, there needs to be a way of generating income to maintain the security of the current buildings. In the past, the former church has been the target of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage, including the stripping of lead and copper.
