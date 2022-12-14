Blackpool Council’s planning committee deferred making a decision on the scheme to develop a site between Cherry Tree Road, Cherry Tree Road Northand Newhouse Road in Marton.

Councillors have asked for more information from the developer on the application which had been recommended for approval.

Applicant Howard Plant is proposing to build 11 three-bedroom homes on the site including one pair of semi-detached bungalows and three terraces of three properties.

The site off Cherry Tree Road (picture from Blackpool Council planning)

Each property would have an enclosed rear garden with two parking spaces per property provided at the front. Access would be from Cherry Tree Road following the demolition of number 74.

But concerns have been raised by residents including that building on the land would increase the risk of flooding as an existing dyke would not be able to cope with additional rainwater.

There are also fears about increased traffic levels and loss of wildlife at the site which in 2009 was granted outline planning permission for the construction of 13 flats and three houses.

Clifton ward councillors Paula Burdess and Adrian Hutton are supporting residents in their objections, which also include loss of privacy due to being overlooked by the new houses.

Coun Burdess said in her submission on the application: “Myself and Coun Hutton cannot see how this proposed development could be good for the area when there is an unresolved drainage/flooding issue with the dyke.

“And there are already significant traffic volume problems around Newhouse Road leading to Preston Old Road, which are likely to become worse unless the road layout and traffic control is completely redesigned and the signalling reprogrammed.”

But a council report to the planning committee says the impact of the development on existing residents would be minimal due to the proposed layout.

Water company United Utilities has assessed the dyke and the drainage strategy and “the proposals are now acceptable to them.”

The report adds: “Socially, the scheme would provide quality accommodation that would make a contribution towards the housing stock in the local area.”