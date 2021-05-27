Death of former Blackpool councillor

Barry Cresswell

Barry Cresswell represented Warbreck from 1997 until 2000, and then Brunswick before retiring to the Mediterranean island of Gozo in 2007 with his wife Maureen, also a former councillor.

He was remembered by former colleagues who paid tribute to him at the annual meeting of the council.

Coun Kath Benson described him as being “passionate about improving educational outcomes” as well as “full of common sense and with a great sense of humour”.

Mr Cresswell, who had moved back to the UK to live in Skegness, died on March 29.

He faced tragedy in his life in 2012 when his son Patrick, 46, was killed in a motorbike crash on Mythop Road in Staining along with his partner Suzanne Smith.