Crowd safety plans at Blackpool FC's Bloomfield Road stadium get go ahead

Blackpool Council's planning committee has approved an application by the club to install three new exits to improve access at the south east corner of the ground.

The scheme will enable away supporters to disperse more quickly into Henry Street.

It was recommended for approval although there had been an objection from a resident of Henry Street who warned the move could cause more disruption for people living in the area.

However Coun Peter Hunter, chairman of the planning committee, said councillors felt the benefits of the proposals outweighed the concerns.

He said after the meeting: "There were some concerns it would create greater footfall on Henry Street.

"But it was clearly felt having a separate egress for away supporters and keeping spectators apart at the end of the match outweighed that.

"We also took into account that it would be well supervised by the police."

The club has secured permission for the creation of three exits which will provide access from an internal spectator concourse onto a public alleyway.

Away fans will be directed along the east-west alleyway onto Henry Street and then north to the public car parks.

A resident of Henry Street had objected to the scheme, saying people already have to deal with disruption on match days and "when the crowd is large it can be scary living here."

In a letter submitted in support of the plans, Superintendent Chris Hardy, Blackpool and Fylde operations manager, warned there were currently problems with the crossover of home and away fans after the final whistle.

This included a minority of fans throwing missiles requiring police and stewards to intervene.

Superintendent Hardy said: "The new south east exit would allow for a quicker and more effective dispersal of fans and reduce the pressure on the north east exits, in my view making the egress from the stadium safer.

"This new exit would also prevent the large crossover of fans on Bloomfield Road."