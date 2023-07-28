While checks are carried out year round, a tougher clampdown took place earlier this year as part of the ‘National Blue Badge Day of Action’ with further measures planned.

Abuse uncovered included the use of a dead person’s Blue Badge.

Civil enforcement officers joined officers from the corporate fraud team to inspect more than 200 Blue Badges.

The council is tackling misuse of Blue Badges for disabled people

While the majority were genuine, some misuse was identified with 10 badges seized, two fines issued, and six misuse letters sent out as a result of expired badges, use of a deceased person’s badge or the badge holder not being present.

Since June 2022, as part of their routine duties, enforcement teams have also seized 11 Blue Badges and issued eight misuse letters.

Also as a result of a separate data matching exercise from the National Fraud Initiative 2022, a further 184 badges have been cancelled in 2023 due to the badge no longer being valid.

Coun Jason Roberts, chairman of Blackpool Council’s Audit Committee, said: “We will not tolerate the abuse or fraudulent use of Blue Badges. It is extremely unfair on the people within our communities and those visitors who have a legitimate need to be part of and use this scheme.”

The latest annual figures presented to the committee show a cost of £123,200 to the council due to fraud and error related to the Blue Badge, concessionary fares and residential parking schemes.

The action is also aimed at protecting genuine Blue Badge holders who need access to priority parking spaces.

Blue Badge holder and campaigner Carole Holmes, MBE, who lives in South Shore, welcomed the crackdown.

She said: “I suffer from sight loss and when my family take me out, the Blue Badge is vital so they can park near to where I need to be,

“They are a lifeline for many disabled and elderly people in order to be able to get out and about including to important doctor’s appointments.

“So I welcome this crackdown, because any misuse of Blue Badges causes hardship for those people who genuinely need them.”