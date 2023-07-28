News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Man in critical condition after being knocked down in Blackpool
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell

Crackdown on Blue Badge fraud catches out illegitimate users

Abuse of the Blue Badge scheme which gives priority parking to disabled people is being cracked down on in Blackpool.
By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 28th Jul 2023, 14:20 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 14:20 BST

While checks are carried out year round, a tougher clampdown took place earlier this year as part of the ‘National Blue Badge Day of Action’ with further measures planned.

Abuse uncovered included the use of a dead person’s Blue Badge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Civil enforcement officers joined officers from the corporate fraud team to inspect more than 200 Blue Badges.

The council is tackling misuse of Blue Badges for disabled peopleThe council is tackling misuse of Blue Badges for disabled people
The council is tackling misuse of Blue Badges for disabled people
Most Popular

While the majority were genuine, some misuse was identified with 10 badges seized, two fines issued, and six misuse letters sent out as a result of expired badges, use of a deceased person’s badge or the badge holder not being present.

Since June 2022, as part of their routine duties, enforcement teams have also seized 11 Blue Badges and issued eight misuse letters.

Also as a result of a separate data matching exercise from the National Fraud Initiative 2022, a further 184 badges have been cancelled in 2023 due to the badge no longer being valid.

Hide Ad

Coun Jason Roberts, chairman of Blackpool Council’s Audit Committee, said: “We will not tolerate the abuse or fraudulent use of Blue Badges. It is extremely unfair on the people within our communities and those visitors who have a legitimate need to be part of and use this scheme.”

Hide Ad

The latest annual figures presented to the committee show a cost of £123,200 to the council due to fraud and error related to the Blue Badge, concessionary fares and residential parking schemes.

The action is also aimed at protecting genuine Blue Badge holders who need access to priority parking spaces.

Blue Badge holder and campaigner Carole Holmes, MBE, who lives in South Shore, welcomed the crackdown.

Hide Ad

She said: “I suffer from sight loss and when my family take me out, the Blue Badge is vital so they can park near to where I need to be,

“They are a lifeline for many disabled and elderly people in order to be able to get out and about including to important doctor’s appointments.

Hide Ad

“So I welcome this crackdown, because any misuse of Blue Badges causes hardship for those people who genuinely need them.”

Coun Paula Burdess, cabinet member for parking, added: “We are really committed to identifying those that selfishly and illegally use blue badges to park and in so doing occupy spaces for legitimate patrons, so we are preparing to undertake further robust and widespread inspections.”

Related topics:BlackpoolJason RobertsBlackpool Council