Countdown to Coronation as council sets out guidance for street parties in Blackpool

Residents wishing to hold a street party in Blackpool to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles will not have to pay for a road closure after town hall chiefs agreed to waive the usual fees.

By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 24th Mar 2023, 14:33 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 14:33 GMT

But people must inform the council of their intentions if they propose to shut a road and can do so by using an online form on the Blackpool Council website which must be completed by Friday April 21.

This is in order that emergency services can be informed of any road closures in place.

A council report says the national importance of the Coronation on Saturday May 6 meant the usual fees should not be charged. They will be waived for events between Friday May 5 and Monday May 8.

Road closure fees will be waived for street parties
The report adds: “This is a huge event for the nation, across our towns and cities and directly within our communities.

“In terms of the latter, our communities may wish to celebrate the occasion, which could take the form of ‘street parties’.

“To support our communities who are wishing to hold a ‘street party’, it is proposed to waive the road closure fee, in order that this does not become a barrier to local people who wish to mark this special occasion.”

However organisers of events where alcohol is due to be sold may have to apply to the council for a temporary events licence which costs £21 and covers events of fewer than 500 people, including anyone helping to run the event.

The Coronation of King Charles will take place at Westminster Abbey in London and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, whenthe Queen Consort will also be crowned.

There will be an additional bank holiday on Monday May 8 as part of the national celebrations.

Many residents and neighbours in Blackpool last held street parties in June 2022 to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, marking her 70 years on the throne.

How to apply

To apply for a road closure, go to www.blackpool.gov.uk/streetparty before April 21, which is two weeks in advance of the Coronation.

People can also go to the council’s website for more information if they need a Temporary Events Notice.

