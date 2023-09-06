Blackpool’s finance chief has warned “soaring demand” for social care in the town means the council will struggle to balance its budget once more this year.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool Council overspent by £10m last year, and a report setting out the council’s financial position just three months into the current financial year is already forecasting an overspend of £5.7m for 2023/24.

A report going before the executive on Monday September 11 says Children’s Services is currently forecast to overspend by £5.4m, and Adult Social Care by £2.7m.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concern has been raised over the town hall budget

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Savings in other areas of the budget, including energy costs which are set to be around £3.2m cheaper than expected, will make up some of the shortfall.

£10m was put in to this year’s budget from reserves to help plug some of the spending gaps, while directors are holding fortnightly meetings to monitor the latest situation.

The council’s director of resources Steve Thompson warns in his executive report: “However, in tandem the soaring demand for child protection services and adult social care provision plus the rising costs of providing such care are still creating a burden that current levels of local taxation andGovernment funding struggle to meet.”

He says there has been “unprecedented volatility” in council finances over the last 13 years blamed on nine successive years of government cuts, Covid, leaving the EU and use of outdated funding formulas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Thompson adds: “This has all conspired to produce a perfect storm of labour and supply shortages, pay demands, excessive inflation, continually rising interest rates in the Bank of England’s attempt to stem the pressure and a central government funding system that is decades out of synchronisation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the number of children in care has reduced to 540 in Blackpool, residential costs have increased by 14 per cent.

Adult services are facing an increased demand for care packages including due to hospital discharges and more complex needs.

Research published in August by the BBC Data Unit showed local authorities across the UK are struggling to balance the books, with the average council now facing a £33m predicted deficit by 2025/26 – a rise of 60 per cent from £20m two years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Council has had to make savings of £23m in the current financial year, meaning it is being forced to make the biggest savings per head of population in England of £166 per resident.

In response to the BBC research, a spokesperson for the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, said councils in England had benefitted from an increase in core spending power of up to £5.1bn in 2023-24 compared to the previous year, with almost £60bn made available for local government overall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson said up to £4.7bn was being made available for the adult social care system in England in 2024/25.

Mr Thompson’s report comes in the week Birmingham City Council effectively declared itself bankrupt, with future spending only available for essential services.

Advertisement Hide Ad