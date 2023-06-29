Coun Jim Hobson was administratively suspended by the party less than two weeks after being re-elected to represent Bloomfield ward at the May 4 local elections.

He has been reinstated into the council’s Labour group and re-appointed to his previous role as cabinet member for children’s services, joining fellow members of the executive on the front bench at the first full council meeting of the new administration on Wednesday June 28.

He was welcomed back to the council chamber by Coun Paul Galley, leader of the Conservative group, who said: “Everyone is glad to see you.”

Coun Jim Hobson

A Labour party spokesman said: “The party does not comment on internal party matters”, but did confirm the suspension had been lifted.

An investigation was launched after a complaint was made about a photograph of Coun Hobson which had been allegedly posted on Facebook around a decade ago.

At the time of the suspension Labour said: “The party does not comment on internal party matters and any complaints from party members are investigated in line with our rules and procedures.”

Coun Hobson has been a member of the council since winning a by-election in Bloomfield ward in Marcy 2016.

In his role as cabinet member for children’s social care and schools, he has helped oversee improvements which saw children’s services rated as ‘requires improvement’ in February this year, following its previous ’inaequate’ rating.