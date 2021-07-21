Councillor welcomes new Blackpool car park on former casino site

Contractors have begun clearing the land at the corner of Station Road and Lytham Road in South Shore which has been surrounded by hoardings since the demolition of buildings which were damaged by fire in 2009.

Bank Parking Limited, a national organisation which operates 55 car parks across the UK with charity partners, secured planning permission in spring 2020 for the scheme.

Coun Derek Robertson, who is also a hotelier, said: “The land has been left derelict for many years and has become overgrown.

The site on Station Road which is earmarked for a car park

“Now it is being cleared and is becoming a well needed car park. After speaking with the new owners and developers I’m informed the car park is going to have 41 spaces and all will have an electric connection.

“A well needed car park like this will benefit the locals and visitors that come to South Shore, and I can’t wait to see the finished project.

“Speaking with some of the hoteliers on Station Road, they tell me they will be happy to see the removal of that great big grey wall that has dominated this area and they welcomed this new car park.”

The site was previously home to the Grand Hotel and Casino. The casino later became the Paris Casino, which following the blaze relocated to Bloomfield Road.

It was renamed the Sam Thai Casino which closed in 2015. The premises now have planning permission to be coverted into a retro gaming centre.

At the time of its planning application, Bank Parking said it would share a percentage of the parking profits with Trinity Hospice.