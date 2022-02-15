Councillor defends calling Blackpool 'like Chernobyl'

But Independent Coun Paul Hayhurst, who made his controversial comments last week during a debate by Fylde Council on a draft devolution deal for Lancashire, continues to claim Blackpool is in decline.

In a statement he said : “My speech was not intended as an attack on Blackpool, as has been widely reported, but was a warning to Fylde that devolution will almost certainly mean that Fylde will be engulfed by Blackpool and become part of a Greater Blackpool.”

Blackpool was likened to Chernobyl

He added: “Cosying up to Blackpool will give the wrong message to the government and will, no doubt, ease the way for Fylde to be eventually consumed by its larger neighbour.

“I am sure that this will be hugely unpopular by the council taxpayers in Fylde who will end up paying for Blackpool’s deprivation and failed tourism industry.”

In his statement Coun Hayhurst warned while Blackpool had “enjoyed its best season for many years”, the lifting of Covid restrictions meant it would “revert to its normal role as the last resort.”

His original comments sparked controversy last week with Blackpool Council’s Labour leader Coun Lynn Williams accusing him of ‘sour grapes’.

She invited him to visit Blackpool and see the regeneration of the town for himself, including the £28m new conference centre.

Coun Tony Williams, leader of the Conservative group on Blackpool Council has issued a formal complaint to Fylde Council, saying the comments were “dafamatory”.

He said: This is insulting to everyone who lives and works in the town and to its many exciting attractions and cultural treasures.

“Blackpool has provided free holidays to the children of Chernobyl for many years and to use one of the worst nuclear disaster areas as a cheap political dig at a neighbouring authority is absolutely disgraceful.

“I believe Coun Hayhurst’s comments breach the Democratic Code of Conduct and I have made my formal complaint under those rules.”

Fylde Council said it could not respond to the media about Coun Tony Williams’ complaint.

Blackpool currently has a £1bn growth and prosperity programme with hundreds of millions of pounds of investment including new hotels, a conference centre, offices and a £300m leisure development.

Both Blackpool and Fylde Council voted to support the draft devolution deal for Lancashire, which involves all the authorities in the county, including Blackpool, working together to bid for government funding.