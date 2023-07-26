Concerns about the conduct of Wyre Council’s enforcement officers were raised in a local Facebook group after one woman shared a ‘disturbing and unsettling experience’ with two of its enforcers.

The woman and her partner had been smoking outside Home Bargains in the town centre when they were confronted by two men in Wyre Council uniforms.

She said they demanded ‘proof’ that her and her partner had disposed of their cigarette ends responsibly, otherwise they would be served with a £100 on-the-spot fine.

Residents in Cleveleys have raised concerns about the conduct of Wyre Council’s enforcement officers after people claimed they were 'stalked', 'intimidated' and even followed home after being accused of littering

"If we could not produce them we would be fined on the spot,” said the woman.

"I had pinched mine out half way through and it was still in my hand - that was OK. My partner's was in my pack (he always gives them to me), but I couldn't see it and was scrabbling round in the pack looking for it and beginning to panic because I couldn't see it.

"Luckily it fell out and we were saved. The whole point of this post is how we were treated by the two WBC men.

"I left the whole confrontation feeling like a criminal and I had done nothing wrong.

The enforcement officers - employed by a private firm working on behalf of Wyre Council - can issue £100 on-the-spot fines to those accused of dropping litter and cigarette ends on the pavement

"I totally agree that we need to stop littering, which is why I'm responsible with my cigarette ends, but they were far too aggressive.”

Her Facebook post led to a flurry of comments from others who shared their unsettling encounters with the Council’s enforcement officers.

“I was in Cleveleys earlier and they were literally stalking people, particularly elderly people,” said Elaine Shirreffs.

"The local shop owners were disgusted and challenged them on this as they had been watching them stop people.

"A lot of innocent people were upset by them following right behind them because they were smoking. Very intimidating behaviour.”

Another woman, a young mum, told of how she was followed home by two male council enforcers who demanded to see her ID. She said the experience scared her and her two children, leaving them ‘shaken up’.

Others raised concerns that the enforcers appear to target more women than men, and regularly fail to address littering by groups of youths.

“Women are easy targets,” said another resident, who said he had observed them operating in the town centre.

“They won't go to the seafront and confront kids who just ditch their fast food litter and bottles on the Prom in case they become aggressive.

“They feel brave when confronting mums, shoppers and tourists having a cigarette as they probably won't kick off with them.”

Another local mum, Tina Ethell, added: “Seen them yesterday. My daughter was opening a toy for the little one and noticed them watching her.

"Didn't realise what they were doing at first and then noticed the badge and realised they were watching what she did with the packaging. Very intimidating.”

Savannah-Gracé Sinclair said her and her friend were confronted in a car park while putting her baby into her car.

"The guy then called me a c* n* and started with me because we wouldn't give names. We don't smoke, we both vape and he started taking photos of my car, saying I'd regret it.”

The scheme, operated by a private and for-profit firm on behalf of Wyre Council, was first introduced in 2018 and has seen thousands of residents and visitors fined for littering.

What did Wyre Council say about the complaints?

Not much. When asked about the concerns raised by the public, the Council failed to address the worrying incidents reported above.

Instead, it provided the following statement about how the enforcement officers are expected to operate and advised those with concerns to get in touch with the contractor, not the Council.

A Council spokesman said: “All Enforcement Officers who work under the direction of street scene services on behalf of the council receive intensive introductory training and ongoing professional development to maintain the high standards required by us.

"They patrol any area of land that is open to public access including areas such as town centres and environmental hotspots across the borough.

“There is body worn camera footage of every interaction between the officers and members of the public and provides the ability to assist in the detection and successful prosecution of offences, act as a deterrent regarding any abuse or aggression towards officers (often working as lone workers) and also ensure the officers’ actions are proportionate when dealing with the public in challenging circumstances.

“Any comments, complaints or enquiries regarding the enforcement service can be made directly to our contractor WISE (Waste Investigations Support & Enforcement Ltd) and all such complaints are handled in line with established procedures.”