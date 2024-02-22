News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

WATCH: Why infamous Preston crossroads remains risky and busy - in spite of bypass

There are calls for highways bosses to implement safety measures - and for drivers to slow down - as they pass through the centre of a village once notorious for tailbacks.
By Paul Faulkner
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 23:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Broughton crossroads might be quieter than it was before the long-awaited bypass, James Towers Way, opened in October 2017 - but it is still busy enough to have become an accident blackspot, according to locals.

Broughton Parish Council chair Pat Hastings has been speaking to local democracy reporter Paul Faulkner about what can be done. Watch in the video player above – and read the full article here.

Related topics:Preston