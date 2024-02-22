WATCH: Why infamous Preston crossroads remains risky and busy - in spite of bypass
There are calls for highways bosses to implement safety measures - and for drivers to slow down - as they pass through the centre of a village once notorious for tailbacks.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Broughton crossroads might be quieter than it was before the long-awaited bypass, James Towers Way, opened in October 2017 - but it is still busy enough to have become an accident blackspot, according to locals.
Broughton Parish Council chair Pat Hastings has been speaking to local democracy reporter Paul Faulkner about what can be done. Watch in the video player above – and read the full article here.