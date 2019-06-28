"This is disgusting": Blackpool reacts to the new trees on Cookson Street that cost £10,000 each

New trees planted on Cookson Street that cost £10,000 each have been called "disgusting" by readers.
The total cost of the council-funded scheme to introduce the 10 trees is over £100,000.
Councillors at a full council meeting were shocked by the figures, but Coun Gillian Campbell insisted that the expensive trees "were picked because they will withstand the elements in Blackpool - wind, pollution and rain."
Readers reacted with fury to the news of the expenditure:
"Words fail me! Do the council think twice before wasting our money - obviously not!!" - John Scarlett, Facebook.
"This council amazes me. The person that agreed to pay that amount for trees should foot the bill themselves." - Michelle Hodgson, Facebook.
"How ridiculous, they could have planted a whole forest somewhere else for that amount. They should foot the bill themselves to make up for such incompetence!" - Hilary Madeley, Facebook.
"This is disgusting, no common sense. The council people involved in this need to go." Julie Sharp, Facebook.
"Lets see some receipts and proof, I think it is time for the fraud squad to make a visit, don't you?" - Brian Warrender, Facebook.