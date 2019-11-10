The neglected children in Blackpool living 'at risk of harm'

Nearly a third of neglected and abused children in Blackpool are already at risk of significant harm by the time social services step in, figures reveal.

The Local Government Association warns that "huge increases" in demand across England have outpaced funding, putting vulnerable youngsters and their families at risk.

The latest Department for Education statistics show 3,635 children were judged to be in need of support after being referred to the council's social services in 2018/19 – equivalent to 13 in every 100 young people.

Of these, 32% were made the subject of a child protection inquiry, which the British Association of Social Workers says indicates a juvenile is at crisis point.

This was up from 22% when records began in 2009-10.

Domestic violence was the most common concern for children referred to social services, mentioned in 57% of assessments, followed by mental health, which featured in 53%.

Social workers may record more than one factor during an assessment.

Increasingly difficult

Councillor Judith Blake, chair of the LGA's children and young people board, said: "Councils want to make sure that children can get the best, rather than get by.

"Yet funding pressures are coinciding with huge increases in demand for support because of problems like hardship and family conflict, which is making it increasingly difficult for them to do that.

"No family is immune to life's challenges, and every family should feel safe in the knowledge that if they need it, help is there to get things back on track.

"If councils are to give children and families the help they need and deserve, it is vital they are fully funded. This is not just children's services, but the breadth of support councils can provide, from public health to housing."

Families of youngsters in need may simply be given advice or referred to services that can help, such as counselling or after-school clubs.

But when social workers suspect a child is suffering or is at risk of harm they will make what is known as a Section 47 inquiry, to determine if they need to intervene.

At risk

If they conclude the child is at risk, they must then decide whether to put a protection plan in place.

In Blackpool, 21% of vulnerable children were under protection plans during 2018-19, compared to 12% nine years earlier.

By law, the measures must be reviewed within three months, and once every six months after that.

But reviews were not carried out in time for 4% of the area's 274 youngsters subject to a plan for longer than three months.

Across England, the number of children referred to social services and seen by a social worker rose slightly, from 705,000 in 2017/18 to 708,800 in 2018/19.

Fewer children are now subject to protection plans, at 52,300 – down 3% from last year.

A government spokesperson said: "We are working to strengthen families and tackle the causes of need – from mental health and addiction to domestic abuse. We are also providing an extra £1 billion for local councils to deliver social care.

"We are also cracking down on exploitation of young people by criminal gangs and supporting councils in their duty to care for unaccompanied asylum-seeking children, alongside providing more investment in mental health support."