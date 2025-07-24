Residents who campaigned against a forthcoming works compound in front of their seafront homes are to get a chance to see some designs intended to lessen the visual impact.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of a public consultation exercise, creative mural-type designs to brighten up fencing and improve the compound appearance will be available to view next week.

The compound is part of the ongoing coastal defence work currently being undertaken at Anchorsholme by contractor Balfour Beatty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigners at the compound which is part of the ongoing coastal defence work currently being undertaken at Anchorsholme by contractor Balfour Beatty | LDRS

Residents support the coastal protection project but were horrified at the plans to site the construction compound directly in front of their homes in the scenic Little Bispham area, concerned about loss of view as well the potential noise and disruption.

A petition against the plans gathered more than a thousand names.

Supported by Nobreck councillorJulie Sloman, they argued that an alternative site should be used but despite putting the case at a Blackpool Council planning meeting on June 3, the compound was approved by the planning committee.

Councillors sympathised with the residents but said the importance of the coastal scheme would need to take priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Coun Sloman is keen for residents to get their chance to see the options and have their say.

Residents, and interested parties are invited to Brew Café, at Anchorsholme Park, on Monday July 28 between 1pm and 4pm , and Tuesday July 29 between 4pm and 7pm .

Coun Sloman said: “I have been very clear on behalf of my residents that they are fully consulted and are given the opportunity to have the final say over the appearance of the compound, which in effect and in some cases is going to serve as their ‘front garden’ for some years to come.

“I have had an initial meeting with council officers and there are some creative options on the table, but it is crucial that residents have the final say

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have also sought an assurance that residents also have the same governance over the appearance of the existing compound, now in situ for over a decade, and jarring very much with the natural landscape. I have now received confirmation that this will be the case.

“I would also like to give residents reassurance that I will continue to support them throughout from consultation to completion and beyond, ensuring that any issues that become apparent during the installation and period of occupation are dealt with proactively.”

On both dates, residents will be able to drop in and have a chat with the team, explore the plans, and help shape how the compound area will look.

If anyone is unable to attend the sessions but want views taking forward, they will be able to contact Coun Sloman on [email protected]