£40k facelift for Blackpool Town Hall

Scaffolding has been installed around the building in Talbot Square to enable maintenance and repair work to be carried out, which is expected to be finished by the end of July.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: “Maintenance and improvement work is being carried out including cleaning of the facade and windows, repairs and painting of the windows, new pigeon protection, installation of new external lighting and new curtains and blinds internally.”

The Grade II listed Town Hall was built between 1895 and 1900 in a Jacobean style.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maintenance work is being done to the Town Hall

Work was carried out in 2019 to repair the decorative ceiling of the council chamber, at a cost of £13,000.