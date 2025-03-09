New move to help “poo patrol”
Wyre borough councils environmental enforcement team are supporting a volunteers team battling unwanted calling cards left by dogs at a seaside village
Thr Poo Patrol" at Knott End on Sea have already collected more than one thousand dog dropping from the Esplanade and popular walking routes across the community in just a few weeks.
On Sunday they were joined by the council squad who stenciled "bin it" warnings across key junctions. And on Monday night the issue will be be discussed at Preesall Town Councils monthly meeting.