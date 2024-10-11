Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A special bus pass concession for early morning disabled travellers in Lancashire is set to be scrapped.

The NoWcard allows passengers with a disability and those aged over 65 to travel free of charge on any local bus service in the county between 9.30am and 11pm on weekdays and all day on Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays . It is part of the nationwide English National Concessionary Travel Scheme which the government has just renewed.

But now Lancashire County Council, which administers the NoWcard locally – including in the standalone counci areas of Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen – is proposing to axe an extra discount available to some bus pass holders.

As part of a controversial savings package agreed at the authority’s budget earlier this year, County Hall plans to remove the extra discretionary element to the national scheme which allows disabled person's NoWcard holders in Lancashire to travel before 9.30am on weekdays for just £1.

Early irning travel for disabled bus passengers in Lancashire could be set to change.

The county council, which has funded this add-on since 2011, is now consulting on the proposed change.

County Cllr Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "Local authorities across the country are facing considerable financial challenges and uncertainty and we have to make difficult decisions to maintain financial sustainability and resilience.

“The proposals to end the additional discretionary concession for holders of a disabled person’s NoWcard will not affect the core offer.

"We're really keen to hear from people to find out how this might affect them before any decision is made.

"If you use a disabled person's NoWcard, or have friends or family who do, please get in touch and let us know your thoughts on the proposed change."

Following the consultation, a report outlining the results will be presented to the county council’s cabinet for a final decision.

People are being asked to respond to proposals through a short survey which is available online here.

The consultation closes on 18th November.

People who need a questionnaire in a different format should telephone 0300 123 6734 or visit the website, lancashire.gov.uk.