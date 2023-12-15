Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An £88,000 project to tackle loneliness and isolation in Blackpool is being launched by the town’s library service.

Activities ranging from adult Lego building to story-telling and creative arts sessions will be held in order to bring people together, with staff reaching out to local residents who might benefit from joining in.

The scheme will focus on Central Library, Revoe Library, Library@TheGrange and Langdale Library and Laundry Room at Mereside.

Coun Jo Farrell, Blackpool Council cabinet member for levelling up – people, said: “The work already undertaken by our library service to better connect communities and tackle social isolation is much-needed and wonderful to see.

“Libraries are key to our communities and are a lifeline for many. We are very excited to see the impact that this project will have on lives of Blackpool residents.”

The funding has come from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), distributed by Arts Council England in partnership with national charity Libraries Connected.

Funding will help tackle loneliness by using the library service

It is part of the £30m Know Your Neighbourhood fund designed to widen participation in volunteering and tackle loneliness in 27 disadvantaged areas across England.

Isobel Hunter, chief executive of Libraries Connected, said: “Public libraries are at the heart of their communities and are uniquely placed to help local people participate in volunteering and connect with others.”

The Blackpool project includes –

New engagement activities to sit alongside more traditional library activities experimenting with the concept of ‘play’ for adults. Some of these potential activities include Lego, creative virtual and augmented reality experiences, story time for adults and expressive arts.

Working with the council’s adult learning team, Blackpool Learning Rooms, opportunities will be provided for classes in subjects such as maths, English and ICT.

The funding will also help to promote the At Home Library Service, providing opportunities for service clients to meet each other and connect.

Volunteering opportunities will be increased across the library service.

The libraries already host a number of projects designed to boost community engagement including –