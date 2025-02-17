Have your say and take part in the Life in Wyre survey 2025

Wyre Council has launched the 2025 Life in Wyre survey so that residents can have their say about where they live, council services and other important health, wellbeing and community topics.

The last life in Wyre survey took place in 2022 where over 1,600 residents engaged with the survey, over 500 more than in 2018 and the results showed improved levels of satisfaction from respondents across many council services.

Results showed that more than three quarters (78%) of residents were satisfied with Wyre as a place to live and over half (58%) thought that residents are kept well informed about council services.

The Life in Wyre survey is open to all Wyre residents and is easy to complete online on the Wyre Council website or via a postal copy that will be delivered to a randomly generated sample of residents across the borough. The survey takes approximately 10 minutes and every person over 16 who takes part and completes the survey have the option to be entered into a free prize draw as a thank you for taking part.

Cleveleys High Street

Prizes include a YMCA 3-month membership (for Fleetwood, Thornton, Poulton and Garstang leisure centres), a voucher for the Council’s MOT Centre at Copse Road in Fleetwood, or a voucher to purchase tickets for a show at Marine Hall Theatre.

Wyre Council undertakes the Life in Wyre survey to understand satisfaction levels across the borough, benchmark progress since the last survey conducted and observe the changes in perceptions over time. The survey covers a number of questions about the area, local services, communications and more.

The survey is open for all residents to take part in from Monday 17 February and must be completed by Monday 24 March.

To learn more and take part, please visit www.wyre.gov.uk/life-in-wyre

Garstang High Street

Life in Wyre Prize Draw Terms and Conditions:

- You must be aged 16 years or over and live in Wyre to enter the Prize Draw.- Subject to exclusions, everyone who completes the survey and enters the Prize Draw on or before 17 March 2025 is eligible to win the prize.- The prize is a choice of either a voucher for a YMCA 3-month membership (for Fleetwood, Thornton, Poulton and Garstang leisure centres), or a voucher for our MOT Centre in Fleetwood, or a voucher to purchase tickets for a show at Marine Hall Theatre.- The Prize Draw is not open to Wyre Council employees or elected members.- Entry to the Prize Draw is non-transferable. No cash alternative is available.- A winner will be selected at random on 31 March after which the winner will be notified via the contact details given.- By entering the Prize Draw, you agree to be bound by these rules in relation to the Prize Draw and agree to take part in any publicity relating to the prize.- Wyre Council reserves the right to pick an alternative winner at random if the original winner is unable to take up the prize, or we are unable to contact them.- Wyre Council reserves the right to cancel or suspend the prize at any point without liability to the winner.- Wyre Council’s decision is final on all matters and no correspondence will be entered into.