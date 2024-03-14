Enveco NW Environmental Services launches a new Keep Blackpool Tidy Campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This will be achieved by encouraging residents to take the Keep Blackpool Tidy Pledge, providing more opportunities for volunteers to get involved in keeping the town clean and tidy and making people aware of the fines that can be issued if an environmental offence is committed.

The launch of the campaign will see varied advertising around the town, such as:

· Eye-catching posters in street bins/Blackpool tram stops

Keep Blackpool Tidy

· Radio placements on the Greatest Hits and Fylde Coast Radio

· An animation video on the Blackpool Transport bus TV screens, and Active Blackpool Gym TV screens

· Engagement at local community events

It starts with New Year 2024, with aspirations for more people to get Involved.

The overall goals are:

· Grow a sense of civic pride within the town

· Encourage residents to take care of their street scene

· Reduce the amount of fly-tipping, dog fouling, graffiti offences, and litter dropped in our town

· Bring communities and Businesses together by establishing strong trusting links.

· See an increase in Blackpool’s recycling rate

· See an overall improvement in the cleanliness of the town

Enveco has a dedicated team that takes pride in keeping the town clean and tidy and is lucky to have a committed and valued volunteering community. This adds extra resources that enhance the normal operational services.

There are so many supportive residents and businesses already working with Enveco, by picking litter up, reporting street offenses such as graffitiing, littering, fly-tipping, reducing their waste, and recycling. But now… Enveco is determined to expand the duty to all. So, find out how you can get involved and learn more today: www.enveconw.co.uk/KBT.

Chair of Enveco NW Board and Deputy Mayor of Blackpool, Councillor Adrian Hoyle said:

“Keeping Blackpool Tidy is the responsibility of everyone who lives, visits, and works in our town. Having a campaign that encourages civic pride, whilst educating on the ways to keep our town clean and tidy is a valued asset to have, one of which I am excited to be involved in.”

Cllr Paula Burdess, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Street Scene, and Neighbourhoods said: