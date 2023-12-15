The plaque reflects the interesting history of the War Memorial

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A blue plaque has been unveiled in Blackpool to mark the 100th anniversary of the town’s war memorial on Princess Parade.

Blackpool mayor Gillian Campbell carried out the ceremony with the new plaque replacing an old one to reflect Historic England’s upgrading of the war memorial’s listing from grade II to grade II*.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was upgraded owing partly to the exceptional bronze panels by sculptor Gilbert Ledward. They are unusual in depicting a fallen German soldier and for including figures of wives and children who also made sacrifices during wartime.

When the memorial was erected in 1923 it was the joint tallest structure of its kind in England.

The new Blue Plaque at the War Memorial

The mayor was joined at the unveiling by deputy mayor Major Adrian Hoyle, John Barnett DL MBE and chair of Blackpool Civic Trust Joan Humble.