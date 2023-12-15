Blackpool Mayor unveils Blue Plaque marking 100 years of War Memorial
A blue plaque has been unveiled in Blackpool to mark the 100th anniversary of the town’s war memorial on Princess Parade.
Blackpool mayor Gillian Campbell carried out the ceremony with the new plaque replacing an old one to reflect Historic England’s upgrading of the war memorial’s listing from grade II to grade II*.
It was upgraded owing partly to the exceptional bronze panels by sculptor Gilbert Ledward. They are unusual in depicting a fallen German soldier and for including figures of wives and children who also made sacrifices during wartime.
When the memorial was erected in 1923 it was the joint tallest structure of its kind in England.
The mayor was joined at the unveiling by deputy mayor Major Adrian Hoyle, John Barnett DL MBE and chair of Blackpool Civic Trust Joan Humble.
Also in attendance were members of Fylde Ex-Service Liaison Committee, who donated the old and new plaques, to celebrate this milestone in the history of the Blackpool War Memorial.