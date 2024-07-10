Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Blackpool convenience store is temporarily shut after it was hit with a court order over the supply of tobacco products to underage teens.

The Local Choice Mini Market, on Lytham Road, was visited by Blackpool Trading Standards on several occasions.

The three-month closure order was issued at Preston Magistrates’ Court back in May - and so has a month left to run. Details have only just been released by Blackpool Council. The move followed multiple seizures of goods, a change to the management of the business and confirmation that the premises continued to repeatedly sell age-restricted tobacco products - including illicit and potentially dangerous variants - to individuals under the legal purchasing age.

In total, 3,672 packets of illicit cigarettes, 448 packets of illicit hand rolled tobacco and 3,121 non-compliant disposable e-cigarettes were seized from the premises during trading standards’ local tobacco operations.

Dr Arif Rajpura, Director of Public Health for Blackpool Council, said:

“The illegal sale of tobacco products to underage individuals is a violation and will not be tolerated.

“These products are often unregulated and may contain harmful substances that can cause additional health risks. We want to ensure safety and good health for our future generations.

“We urge all businesses to only sell legitimate products and to act responsibly.”

“If you are a local business selling goods and have any concerns regarding counterfeit or unsafe products, please ask for advice on 01253 478375.