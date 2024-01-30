Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A memorial stone honouring 38 men who died fighting for their country has found a new home in Blackpool thanks to the determination of a council worker.

The tablet, inscribed with the names of local men killed during the First World War between 1914 and 1918, has been saved following the demolition of Marton Methodist Church on Midgeland Road.

Enveco has linked up with the Fylde Memorial Arboretum to relocate the tablet

After intervention from staff at Blackpool Council’s waste disposal company Enveco, it has been removed from the grounds of the former church and relocated to the Fylde Memorial Arboretum in Bispham. Now it is hoped that more memorial stones, which had also stood in the church grounds, can be reunited with the families they are linked with.

Steve Harvey, Enveco’s grounds maintenance gardener, decided to act after recalling the section of memorial stones from his days spent with his family at the church. Following contact with Melrose Investments, which now owns the site, and Paul Binns, chairman of the Fylde Ex-Services Liaison Committee, it was arranged to relocate the main memorial to the Arboretum.

A setting was created by Captain John Jones from Fylde Memorial Arboretum Community Woodland, with the stone placed there by Enveco’s grounds maintenance team.

Jez Evans, operations director at Enveco, said: “Steve’s commitment to pursue the safekeeping of memorial stones when Marton Methodist Church was sold, cannot be understated to preserve the names of Blackpool residents who lost their lives in the Great War. Enveco and Blackpool Council have a strong relationship with the Fylde Memorial Arboretum volunteers who tirelessly maintain the community woodland memorials.”

It is hoped to reunite families with the other memorial stones

The additional stones have been handed to the Arboretum for safekeeping but the aim is to return these to family members. The names inscribed on the stones are: –

The Leeming Family

Mr and Mrs J.R. Cookson

John and Emma Parkinson

Mr and Mrs John Hallam

Mr John W Cardwell

Mr W Carr

Thomas and Betty Cardwell (of Cropper)

Elizabeth and Howorth

Mrs E.D. Denbigh

