Blackpool Council paid out on only a small amount of tripping claims last year - here's why
Tripping claims have reduced - saving taxpayers' money
Payouts on tripping claims made to Blackpool Council have reduced to just £719 thanks to high-tech systems used to track potholes and damaged pavements in the town.
In the past, the council was paying out as much as £1.6m on compensation claims in a single year. But today 95 per cent of claims are successfully defended.
Highways workers have cut costs thanks to a road asset management strategy which prioritises where repairs are most needed. The success of the scheme also means the council receives the top level of government funding for its highways budget.
A report to full council by Coun Paula Burdess, cabinet member for community safety, streetscene and neighbourhoods, says; “The investment strategy and programme ensures that the network works and is safe.
“This approach is reflected in a huge reduction in the number of tripping claims being made, with payouts reducing from around £1.6m in 2008/09 to just £719 in 2022/23.
“As a result of the robustness of the system, 95 per cent of claims are successfully defended.”
The report adds the council “consistently receives top-tier funding from the Department for Transport (DfT) due to the careful and consistent management of its network and the accurate reporting of network data via the self-assessment process”.
The council says it has compiled geographical data so roads in need of repair can be easily found and assessed. Routine inspections of roads and pavements are carried out by a team of inspectors using vehicles and on foot.
The environmental impact of repairs is also being considered with old material now recycled while fixing pot holes sooner means repairs are smaller than they would be if the hole was left to get worse.
Coun Burdess adds in her report: “Project Amber was established in 2019 to involve small and medium-sized businesses in the maintenance process, aiming to provide the right treatment at the right time, in the right place.
“The framework set up by our highways team has since been adopted by other authorities, demonstrating how we are providing leadership across the highways sector and allows us to achieve the best value in all aspects, including time, carbon savings, disruption and cost.”