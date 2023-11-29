Blackpool’s heritage guardians have backed a bid by the council to buy the town’s historic former post office which is earmarked to become a new hotel.

It was revealed last month town hall chiefs were hoping to purchase the former Abingdon Street post office which is Grade II-listed, along with the adjoining former sorting office.

Planning permission is in place to convert the building into a 150-room hotel, expected to operate under the Indigo Hotels brand, while the development has also been awarded £8m from the government’s Levelling Up fund.

The former Abingdon Street Post Office

But a number of schemes to redevelop the site have fallen through over the years, prompting the council to seek to buy the landmark and secure its future.

Joan Humble, chair of Blackpool Civic Trust whose role is to protect heritage and promote good environmental design, said they supported the move by the council.

She said: “I would support the local authority in obtaining the former post office and Blackpool Civic Trust will also be looking at any plans architects come up with.

“This is a huge building and everyone in Blackpool knows it, but it has sadly deteriorated over the years.

“We need appropriate development on the site. The Civic Trust will be looking at the plans to make sure they reflect the building’s glory days.

“We want something that maintains the external facade and the interior, as well as the red phone boxes at the front.

“I’m sure the local authority will be looking at appropriate architectural oversight.

“Abingdon Street Market has been successfully renovated so it would be really good to ensure the same happens for the former Post Office.”

It was revealed last month the council is involved in negotiations to buy the building which dates back to 1910, and which has been owned by businessman Joe Thompson since 2015.

The latest proposals, drawn up by Franklin Ellis Architects on behalf of developer Ashall Projects, are for a mixture of around 150 rooms, a restaurant and bar for hotel guests and non-residents, with frontages on both Abingdon Street and Edward Street.