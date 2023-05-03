News you can trust since 1873
Council acts after travellers move onto Blackpool site

A group of travellers has moved onto public open space in Blackpool – sparking concerns from nearby residents.

By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:44 BST- 1 min read

The travellers moved onto land off Fleetwood Road, near Wingate Avenue, on the morning of Wednesday May 3.

It is believed they relocated after enforcement action forced them to move on from King George’s Playing Fields in Thornton.

John Blackledge, director of community and environmental services at Blackpool Council, said: “We have been made aware of 10 vehicles that have parked up on land off Fleetwood Road.

“Our enforcement officers have visited the site alongside with the police. We are now taking the necessary steps to formally instruct the occupiers to vacant the land.”

Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard called on police and council officers to use new powers, granted under the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022, to speed up the process of removing them.

He said he shared “the frustration of local residents that this continues to happen.”

He added: “The threshold for removal has been lowered, allowing police to issue a notice for removal and enforce a deadline after which those still present can be arrested.

“This situation is precisely what the legislation was designed for and I have asked that the powers be used to ensure the site is clear and any clean up is completed before the Coronation weekend.”

Julie Sloman, who is a Conservative candidate in Norbreck ward, said a number of residents had contacted her with concerns about the travellers group.

Other candidates standing Norbreck are Maxine Callow – Independent; Emma Ellison – Conservative; Robert Harrison – Labour; David O’Hara – Labour and Tony Williams – Independent.

