Cost of living crisis will put lives at risk in Blackpool this winter warns council leader

Coun Lynn Williams says many residents are living with disabilities, poor health and in poverty meaning they will suffer most from rising energy and food costs.

In a report to the next meeting of the full council, she says: "We are not facing a winter where people have to choose to 'heat or eat', some households – perhaps more than people can yet comprehend - will not even be able to afford that choice."

Nearly a quarter of Blackpool's population lives in income deprived households, many with no savings and still recovering from the impact of the Covid pandemic.

Coun Lynn Williams

The report says 16.8 per cent of households have struggled to get food, 8.4 per cent of households say they have experienced hunger, and 16.3 per cent of the population are fuel poor.

A meeting was held earlier this month in Blackpool involving charities, community groups and public services to explore what could be done to help the worst off.

Coun Williams adds: "Without the concerted efforts of a wide range of partners across the public, private and third sector and perhaps even with these efforts, we will see vulnerable people suffering incredibly in Blackpool this winter.

"People will lose their lives because they cannot afford the basic necessities.

People will not be able to pay their energy bills

"People will experience incredible financial pressure and this will have an impact on their mental health.

"We will see a strain on family life that we have not experienced for a generation and our children and young people will carry the impact of this strain well into adulthood."

Blackpool Council received £1.7m from the government's Household Support Fund to help vulnerable residents with their living costs between April and September this year.

But Coun Williams warns in her report that once the current scheme ends, "local authorities do not know how much will be available to them for the next six months."

Even targeting £1.7m at the 25 per cent of poorest households only adds up to £1.89 per week of additional support which is "some distance from meeting the rise in basic living costs in any household."

Coun Williams also warns face-fo-face support is already stretched, and around 12 per cent of Blackpool residents do not have internet access to help either.

It is also feared many people who rely on card meters for gas and electric could face being disconnected for not paying their bills.

Coun Williams says for those in the worst situation just "putting a jumper on is not necessarily going to be the right solution."

Her report says: "Many groups representing people with disabilities feel that the help announced thus far is insufficient to support people with disabilities and are pressing for more targeted support.