Controversial plans to redevelop church site stall

Controversial plans to redevelop the site of a former Blackpool church have been withdrawn.

A total of 20 objections, mainly from people living near the site, had been submitted to Blackpool Council after the plans were revealed to build a three-storey block of flats on land formerly occupied by Marton Methodist Church.

The site of the former Marton Methodist Church

The scheme was unveiled by Melrose Investments last November for 15 supported living flats with a staff area, car parking, cycle store and landscaping. Each one-bedroom flat was earmarked to be adapted for occupancy by residents with learning and physical needs, with the facility run by a registered care provider and housing association.

But objectors raised concerns about additional traffic congestion, the height of the proposed building and the supervision of people living in the flats, and plans have now been withdrawn.

A letter supporting the application from Chris Musson, managing director of housing solutions company Specialist Supported Living, had said the scheme would be “very different from homelessness or temporary housing provision.”

It added: “The schemes we develop are bespoke in their specification to allow for people on the autistic spectrum, enduring mental health or indeed a dual diagnosis. All of this cohort would live within their own home but there would be 24-hour care and support provided by a third-party care provider organisation.”