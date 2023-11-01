A 10-week public consultation as part of action to drive up housing standards in Blackpool’s poorest areas has been launched.

Tenants, landlords and residents are being asked for their views on proposals to introduce a selective licensing scheme in the central area of the town.

It will cover the eight wards of Bloomfield, Brunswick, Claremont, Talbot, Tyldesley, Warbreck, Waterloo and Victoria, which totals approximately 11,000 privately rented properties.

Selective licensing aims to improve standards by tackling the poor management of some private landlords and poor property conditions.

The inner areas of Blackpool are included in the scheme

Coun Mark Smith, cabinet member for housing, said: “Improving the quality of private sector properties is a key priority for Blackpool Council.

“We recognise that many landlords provide accommodation far above and beyond the minimum standards required by law in Blackpool but unfortunately, there are many properties that fall below acceptable standards.

“We are committed to listening and responding to the views of the tenants, landlords and residents, which is why we are offering a chance for local people to contribute to decision making.”

The council believes there is a strong link between poor quality private rented accommodation and deprivation. The proposed areas have been selected due to high levels of deprivation combined with a high ratio of privately rented properties.

Under selective licensing, every house, flat or room that is used as private rented accommodation within the designated area would require a licence.

The scheme would require all landlords within the designated area to adhere to strict guidelines around management of properties, and providing a good standard of living conditions.

Consultation will run until January 7 next year. The selective licensing scheme also needs to get the go ahead from the Secretary of State.