Conservatives hold Wyre Council despite some setbacks in local elections
Wyre’s Conservatives retained control of the council despite losing some surprise seats in the local elections.
All 50 of Wyre Council's seats were up for grabs across its wards at this year’s local elections – with either two or three candidates being elected in each, or in some wards just one seat.
Labour and the Conservatives, with the latter running the authority with a sizeable majority, put up candidates in all the seats for yesterday’s polls (Thursday May 4)
Before the polls began, there were 36 Conservative councillors, eight Labour members, three from Wyre Alliance, two from Wyre Residents and one independent.
As of today, there are now 30 Conservatives, 15 Labour members – almost doubling their number – and three independents.
Seats in Carleton, rural Wyresdale and others in Thornton and Cleveleys fell to Labour, while all three Preesall seats in Over Wyre were taken by independents, leaving the Conservatives with no councillors in what was, until recently, a safe constituency.
Two of those seats are now held by candidates specifically fighting against controversial plans to build a quarry in Preesall.
However, the Conservative did have some successes, notably gaining two seats in Fleetwood’s Rossall ward, while retaining potentially marginal seats such as Marsh Mill and Pheasants Wood in Thornton and Cleveleys Park.
The polls in Fleetwood’s Warren ward were re-scheduled to a later date following the sad death of independent councillor Brian Crawford.
Coun Michael Vincent, leader of Wyre’s Conservatives and leader of Wyre Council, took some comfort as the party’s results improved over the course of the afternoon after a string of early setbacks.
He said: “I think that the national party will heed the warnings that have been sent out across the country but in Wyre things could have been worse and the fact that we still have overall control of the council means we still have a mandate, albeit not the one we would have ideally wanted.
“The gains we have made in Rossall were outstanding, as were our successes in Thornton and Cleveleys where some thought we might lose seats.
"Of course there are disappointments, particulatly in Carleton and Preesall, where there were specific issues, but we will work hard for the constituents and look to win those seats back.”
Coun Rob Fail, leader of Wyre’ Labour group, said: “I am grateful that the residents of Jubilee have given me the opportunity to represent them once again and I thank them for their support.
As Leader of Wyre Labour Group I’m delighted we have re-taken seats lost in 2019, and won new seats as well.
“There’s no single reason for the result but clearly 13 years of needless austerity and resulting cuts to local services has been a factor, as has a rudderless and chaotic Tory Government who in its final death throes have overseen the worst cost of living crisis in decades.
“And locally, I think Wyre Labour have worked hard and run a very positive campaign, providing a vison of hope for Wyre residents and a better future for all.”
The results for the Wyre Council elections were:
BOURNE ward, Thornton (3 seats)
Labour gain 2x
WELLS Victoria (Labour Party) 604 Elected
SWATTON Harry (Labour Party) 582 Elected
HIGGINSON Kevin (Labour Party) 581 Elected
BALLARD Howard John (The Conservative Party) 500
ECCLES Jack Anthony (The Conservative Party) 461
WYERS-ROEBUCK Thomas Robert (The Conservative Party) 453
T urnout: 25.08%
BRECK ward, Poulton (2 seats)
Conservatives hold x 2
LE MARINEL Peter (The Conservative Party) 471 Elected
PRESTON Jane (The Conservative Party) 463 Elected
CALVER Thomas Stephen Robert (Labour Party) 418
HAZLEWOOD Sean (Labour Party) 404
GIBSON Peter James (Independent) 259
Turnout: 32.67
BROCK with CATTERALL ward (2 seats)
Conservatives hold x2
SWIFT David (The Conservative Party) 595 Elected
BOLTON Daniel James (The Conservative Party) 696 Elected
BONSER Oliver James (Labour Party) 544
Turnout: 32.82%
CALDER Ward (1 seat)
Conservatives hold x1
IBISON John (The Conservative Party) 386 Elected
HEATON-BENTLEY Michelle (Labour Party) 320
Turnout: 36%
CARLETON Ward (2 seats)
Labour gain x2
WALKER Andrew James (Labour Party) 725 Elected
FIELDING Stuart James (Labour Party) 696 Elected
TOWNSEND Christina McKenzie (The Conservative Party) 608
LYONS-WALKER Andrew Paul (The Conservative Party) 538
EAVES Adele (Alliance for Democracy and Freedom) 99
Turnout: 39.85%
CLEVELEYS PARK ward (2 seats)
AMOS Ian John (The Conservative Party) 705 Elected
RENDELL Richard Anthony (The Conservative Party) 699 Elected
AUDLEY Carol Anne (Labour Party) 567
ANDERTON Marge (Labour Party) 500
HINCHCLIFFE Craig (Liberal Democrats) 109
MCNEAL Cate (Alliance for Democracy and Freedom) 77
Turnout: 38.66%
GARSTANG ward (3 seats)
Conservatives hold x3
ATKINS Lady Dulcie Mary (The Conservative Party) 1065 Elected
COLLINSON Elizabeth Alice (The Conservative Party) 1050 Elected
ATKINS Sir Robert James (The Conservative Party) 923 Elected
GALE David William (Labour Party) 787
MOORE John Stephen (Labour Party) 735
MEEKS Luke John (Green Party) 702
Turnout: 36.78%
GREAT ECCLESTON ward (2 seats)
Conservatives hold x2
CATTERALL Susan Margaret (The Conservative Party) 758 Elected
CARTRIDGE Peter (The Conservative Party) 711 Elected
HOGARTH Dianne Jane (Green Party) 372
HALEY Patrick Alexander (Labour Party) 361
Turnout: 34.32%
HAMBLETON AND STALMINE ward (2 seats)
Conservatives hold x 2
ROBINSON Julie Ann (The Conservative Party) 693 Elected
BOWEN Lynne Christine (The Conservative Party) 629 Elected
FIELDING Helen (Labour Party) 374
MEAD-MASON Barbara Ann (Green Party) 265
BELL-FAIRCLOUGH John (Independent) 203
Turnout: 32.73%
HARDHORN WITH HIGHCROSS ward, Poulton (3 seats)
Conservatives hold x3
BRIDGE Simon John (The Conservative Party) 1097 Elected
BERRY Roger (The Conservative Party) 1028 Elected
NICHOLLS Steve (The Conservative Party) 886 Elected
CALVER Melanie Jane (Labour Party) 767
LANG Jackie (Alliance for Freedom and Democracy) 307
Turnout: 35.86%
JUBILEE ward, Cleveleys (2 seats)
Labour gain x1
FAIL Rob (Labour Party) 598 Elected
MARTIN Wayne (Labour Party) 544 Elected
FAULKNER Scott (The Conservative Party) 537
PORTER Scott David Andrew (The Conservative Party) 486
MARSH MILL ward, Thornton (3 seats)
Conservatives hold x3
HIGGS David James (The Conservative Party) 902 Elected
ELLISON Paul Robert (The Conservative Party) 900 Elected
JACKSON Henry (The Conservative Party) 805 Elected
SMITH Peter (Labour Party) 659
JACKSON William (Labour Party) 616
TAYLOR Jason (Labour Party) 594
Turnout: 33.65%
MOUNT ward, Fleetwood (2 seats)
Labour hold x2
STEPHENSON Carole Ann (Labour Party) 555 Elected
STIRZAKER Mary Juliet (Labour Party) 488 Elected
SMITH Sadie (The Conservative Party) 273
ASHTON Timothy Maxwell (The Conservative Party) 263
Turnout: 22.45%
PARK ward, Fleetwood (2 seats)
Labour hold x2
BEAVERS Lorraine (Labour Party) 504 Elected
SMITH Christine (Labour Party) 451 Elected
NORTHWOOD Geraldine Ann (The Conservative Party) 275
HUNT Susan Ann (The Conservative Party) 188
Turnout: 23.53%
PHAROS ward, Fleetwood (2 seats)
Labour gain x 2
DUFFY Ruth (Labour Party) 444 Elected
MOLINER Michelle (Labour Party) 376 Elected
SHAW David Charles (The Conservative Party) 200
VINCENT Matthew (The Conservative Party) 173
PICKTON Michael John (Green Party) 108
Turnout: 21.35%
PHEASANT’S WOOD ward (1 seat)
1xConservatives hold
KAY Andrea Dawn (The Conservative Party) 437 ELECTED
STEPHENSON Joy (Labour Party) 218
Turnout: 38.10%
PILLING Ward (1 seat)
1x Conservatives hold
LEIGH Adam Michael (The Conservative Party) 318 Elected
RUSHFORTH Bob (Independent Party) 277
BEAVERS Rachel (Labour Party) 147
Turnout: 35.72%
PREESALL Ward (3 seats)
Independent x3
RIMMER Claire Louise (Independent Party) 1,010 Elected
RUSHFORTH Collette (Independent Party) 938 Elected
SORENSON Ashley (Independent Party) 636 Elected
ORME Philip Kevin (The Conservative Party) 590
TAYLOR-ROYSTON Steven Cleve (The Conservative Party) 544
MOON Paul (The Conservative Party) 537
SHEWAN Ron (Labour Party) 318
Turnout: 39.8%
ROSSALL Ward, Fleetwood (3 seats)
Conservative gain x2
RAYNOR Cheryl Jane (Labour Party) 523 Elected
MEEKINS Bernice Patricia (The Conservative Party) 493 Elected
THEWLIS Frances Liliane (The Conservative Party) 481 Elected
STEPHENSON Evelyn (Labour Party) 460
RAYNOR Robbie Andrew (Labour Party) 455
WILLIAMS Huw (The Conservative Party) 445
GERRARD David (Independent Party) 250
Turnout: 27.87%
STANAH ward, Thornton (2 seats)
Conservatives hold x2
LIVESEY Steven Robert (The Conservative Party) 774 Elected
MINTO Kenneth John (The Conservative Party) 671 Elected
RAWLINGS Eddie (Labour Party) 548
Turnout: 33.59%
TITHEBARN ward, Poulton (2 seats)
Conservative hold x2
BIRCH Colette (The Conservative Party) 601 Elected
MCKAY Lesley Ann (The Conservative Party) 577 Elected
GRATRIX Richard (Labour Party) 503
Turnout: 33.8%
VICTORIA and NORCROSS ward, Cleveleys (2 seats)
Conservatives hold x2
BAXTER Callum Ian (The Conservative Party) 693 Elected
VINCENT Michael John (The Conservative Party) 634 Elected
HARRISON Lauren (Labour Party) 504
MCCORD Dawn Iris (Labour Party) 465
Turnout: 33.53%
WYRESDALE (1 seat)
WALKER Charlotte Brieanne (Labour Party) 396 Elected
LEECH Jonny (The Conservative Party) 275
Turnout: 36.14%