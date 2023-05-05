Sandra Pitman winning a seat for the Tories in Warton was enough to get them to the figure of 19 they needed for a majority on the new-look council, which has 37 seats compared to the previous 51.

Roger Small, deputy leader of the council up to the election, was a major casualty for the Conservatives, losing in Kilnhouse ward by just three votes after a recount to Lib Dem Joanne Gardner.

She joins party colleague Karen Henshaw on the council after Coun Henshaw gained the highest number of votes in Kilnhouse, ahead of Conervative leader Karen Buckley.

The Conservatives celebrate their victory in Fylde.

Independent Ed Nash, a former Conservatrive deputy mayor, joined fellow independent Gail Goodman and Labour’s Bill Taylor in winning seats in Ashton ward, while there was similarly no joy for the Tories in Lytham East, as independents Mark Bamforth and Kelly Farrington took the honours.

But long-serving Conservatives Sue Fazackerley and Cheryl Little were celebrating winning in the new Carnegie ward, as were Chris Dixon and Richard Redcliffe in the new Ansdell and Fairhaven, while Viv Willder, Vince Settle and Ellie Gaunt swept the board for the Conseratives in Heyhouses, and Peter Anthony and Andrew Redfearn were celebrating for the party in Lytham West.

The rare feat of a second success for Labour in Fylde came as Jordan Ledger joined Independent Liz Bickerstaffe in winning Medler with Wesham.

Veteran Conservative Trevor Fiddler list out in Freckleton village, while there was a clean sweep of three seats for Independents in Kirkham.

Joanne Gardner and Karen Henshaw, both winners for the Lib Dems in Kilnhouse ward

“We’re really pleased to have a majority, especially after the uncertainties of the national picture and the boundary changes,” said Conservative leader Karen Buckley.

"It was a great relief when that 19th seat was announced and a majority is a majority.”

Fylde MP Mark Menzies was at the count and said: “The result is a tribute to the hard work of Conservative party members in Fylde, especially after such a tough night for the party natonally.”

Overall turnout across the 17 wards was 34.36 per cent.

Labour winners Jordan Ledger and Bill Taylor.

RESULTS

Ansdell and Fairhaven

Chris Dixon (Con) 699

Richard Redcliffe (Con) 675

Sue Fazackerley and Cheryl Little were among the Conservative winners.

Joe Shaw (Ind) 424

Carol Gradwell (Lab) 375

Patricia Fielding (Green) 324

Debbie Hirst (Ind) 206

Turnout: 39.13 per cent

Ashton

Gail Goodman (Ind) 538

Bill Taylor (Lab) 513

Ed Nash (Ind) 498

Karen Harrison (Con) 496

Will Harris (Con) 473

Beverley Harrison (Lib Dem) 425

Chris Hembury (Con) 417

Debra Challinor (Reform UK) 157

Turnot: 30.17 per cent.

Carnegie

Cheryl Little (Con) 712

Sue Fazackerley (Con) 649

Ann de Rizzio (Lab) 369

Christine Marshall (Lib Dem) 294

Chris Webb (Ind) 282

Jason Mugridge 23

Turnout: 33.94 per cent.

Freckleton Village

Noreen Griffiths (Ind) 701

Tommy Threlfall (Con) 594

Trevor Fiddler (Con) 531

Joan Thompson (Lab) 443

Turnout: 34.52 per cent

Heyhouses

Viv Willder (Con) 752

Ellie Gaunt (Con) 664

Vince Settle (Con) 662

Stephen Phillips (Lib Dem) 565

Viki Miller (Lab) 532

Lynn Goodwin (Lab) 459

Joannna Flowers (Ind) 282

Turnout: 33.7 per cent.

Kilgrimol

Tim Armit (Ind) 573

Gavin Harrison (Con) 525

Brian McMillan (Con) 377

Oscar Marshall (Lab) 333

Turnout: 31.92 per cent.

Kilnhouse

Karen Henshaw (Lib Dem) 817

Karen Buckley (Con) 801

Joanne Gardner (Lib Dem) 742

Roger Small (Con) 739

David O’Rourke (Con) 593

James Roger Timms (Lab) 456

Cheryl Morrison (Alliance for Democratic Reform) 225

Turnout: 35.64 per cent.

Kirkham

Edward Collins (Ind) 1,006

Damian Buckley (Ind) 1,005

Paul Hodgson (ind) 817

Tony Wellings (Con) 507

Jed Sullivan (Lab) 387

Stuart Jones (Con) 373

Muaz Ashraf (Con) 302

Lytham East

Mark Bamforth (Ind) 996

Kelly Farrington (Ind) 639

Elizabeth Watson (Con) 336

Trevor Hart (Con) 316

Marjorie Sherwood (Lab) 248

Turnout 38.77 per cent.

Lytham West

Peter Anthony (Con) 828

Andrew Redfearn (Con) 718

Brenda Blackshaw 506

Paul O’Brien 266

Gillian Oliver (Lab) 245

Bobby Black (Green) 235

Turnout: 43.83 per cent.

Medlar with Wesham

Liz Bickerstaffe (Ind) 3 17

Jordan Ledger (Lab) 271

Mick Devaney 188

Darren Goodlad (Ind) 241

Kerry Jones (Con) 219

Dave Preston (Con) 213

Tyrniyt: 26.67 per cent.

Park

Mike Withers (Con) 745

Michelle Morris (Con) 719

Brian Gill (Ind) 646

Tim Wood (Ind) 359

Peter Stephenson (Lab) 300

Turnout: 44.45 per cent.

Rural East Fylde

Peter Collins (Ind) 680

Martin Evans (Con) 494

Phil Morgan (Lib Dem) 459

Will Salisbury (Con) 413

Lorraine Shaw (Lab) 232

Turnout: 33.79 per cent.

Rural North Fylde

Paul Hayhurst (Ind) 682

Matthew Lee (ind) 507

Steve Butler (Con) 329

Karen Elger (Lab) 192

David Jones (Con) 189

Turnout: 36 per cent.

Staining

Jayne Nixon (Con) 360

Stewart French (Lab) 204

Turnout: 29.85 per cent.

Warton

Julie Brickles (Ind) 518

Sandra Pitman (Con) 391

Bobby Rigby (Con) 370

Phil Graysher (Lab) 355

Turnout: 27.05 per cent.

Wrea Green with Westby

Frank Andrews (Con) 655

John Kirkham (Con) 609

Jayne Walsh (Green) 339

Mark Smith (Lab) 278Michael Brickles (Ind) 195