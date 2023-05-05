Conservatives hold Fylde - but majority down to one
The Conservatives are still in charge of Fylde Council under its new structure – but their majority is just one after the Independent Lib Dems and Labour all gained ground.
Sandra Pitman winning a seat for the Tories in Warton was enough to get them to the figure of 19 they needed for a majority on the new-look council, which has 37 seats compared to the previous 51.
Roger Small, deputy leader of the council up to the election, was a major casualty for the Conservatives, losing in Kilnhouse ward by just three votes after a recount to Lib Dem Joanne Gardner.
She joins party colleague Karen Henshaw on the council after Coun Henshaw gained the highest number of votes in Kilnhouse, ahead of Conervative leader Karen Buckley.
Independent Ed Nash, a former Conservatrive deputy mayor, joined fellow independent Gail Goodman and Labour’s Bill Taylor in winning seats in Ashton ward, while there was similarly no joy for the Tories in Lytham East, as independents Mark Bamforth and Kelly Farrington took the honours.
But long-serving Conservatives Sue Fazackerley and Cheryl Little were celebrating winning in the new Carnegie ward, as were Chris Dixon and Richard Redcliffe in the new Ansdell and Fairhaven, while Viv Willder, Vince Settle and Ellie Gaunt swept the board for the Conseratives in Heyhouses, and Peter Anthony and Andrew Redfearn were celebrating for the party in Lytham West.
The rare feat of a second success for Labour in Fylde came as Jordan Ledger joined Independent Liz Bickerstaffe in winning Medler with Wesham.
Veteran Conservative Trevor Fiddler list out in Freckleton village, while there was a clean sweep of three seats for Independents in Kirkham.
“We’re really pleased to have a majority, especially after the uncertainties of the national picture and the boundary changes,” said Conservative leader Karen Buckley.
"It was a great relief when that 19th seat was announced and a majority is a majority.”
Fylde MP Mark Menzies was at the count and said: “The result is a tribute to the hard work of Conservative party members in Fylde, especially after such a tough night for the party natonally.”
Overall turnout across the 17 wards was 34.36 per cent.
RESULTS
Ansdell and Fairhaven
Chris Dixon (Con) 699
Richard Redcliffe (Con) 675
Joe Shaw (Ind) 424
Carol Gradwell (Lab) 375
Patricia Fielding (Green) 324
Debbie Hirst (Ind) 206
Turnout: 39.13 per cent
Ashton
Gail Goodman (Ind) 538
Bill Taylor (Lab) 513
Ed Nash (Ind) 498
Karen Harrison (Con) 496
Will Harris (Con) 473
Beverley Harrison (Lib Dem) 425
Chris Hembury (Con) 417
Debra Challinor (Reform UK) 157
Turnot: 30.17 per cent.
Carnegie
Cheryl Little (Con) 712
Sue Fazackerley (Con) 649
Ann de Rizzio (Lab) 369
Christine Marshall (Lib Dem) 294
Chris Webb (Ind) 282
Jason Mugridge 23
Turnout: 33.94 per cent.
Freckleton Village
Noreen Griffiths (Ind) 701
Tommy Threlfall (Con) 594
Trevor Fiddler (Con) 531
Joan Thompson (Lab) 443
Turnout: 34.52 per cent
Heyhouses
Viv Willder (Con) 752
Ellie Gaunt (Con) 664
Vince Settle (Con) 662
Stephen Phillips (Lib Dem) 565
Viki Miller (Lab) 532
Lynn Goodwin (Lab) 459
Joannna Flowers (Ind) 282
Turnout: 33.7 per cent.
Kilgrimol
Tim Armit (Ind) 573
Gavin Harrison (Con) 525
Brian McMillan (Con) 377
Oscar Marshall (Lab) 333
Turnout: 31.92 per cent.
Kilnhouse
Karen Henshaw (Lib Dem) 817
Karen Buckley (Con) 801
Joanne Gardner (Lib Dem) 742
Roger Small (Con) 739
David O’Rourke (Con) 593
James Roger Timms (Lab) 456
Cheryl Morrison (Alliance for Democratic Reform) 225
Turnout: 35.64 per cent.
Kirkham
Edward Collins (Ind) 1,006
Damian Buckley (Ind) 1,005
Paul Hodgson (ind) 817
Tony Wellings (Con) 507
Jed Sullivan (Lab) 387
Stuart Jones (Con) 373
Muaz Ashraf (Con) 302
Lytham East
Mark Bamforth (Ind) 996
Kelly Farrington (Ind) 639
Elizabeth Watson (Con) 336
Trevor Hart (Con) 316
Marjorie Sherwood (Lab) 248
Turnout 38.77 per cent.
Lytham West
Peter Anthony (Con) 828
Andrew Redfearn (Con) 718
Brenda Blackshaw 506
Paul O’Brien 266
Gillian Oliver (Lab) 245
Bobby Black (Green) 235
Turnout: 43.83 per cent.
Medlar with Wesham
Liz Bickerstaffe (Ind) 3 17
Jordan Ledger (Lab) 271
Mick Devaney 188
Darren Goodlad (Ind) 241
Kerry Jones (Con) 219
Dave Preston (Con) 213
Tyrniyt: 26.67 per cent.
Park
Mike Withers (Con) 745
Michelle Morris (Con) 719
Brian Gill (Ind) 646
Tim Wood (Ind) 359
Peter Stephenson (Lab) 300
Turnout: 44.45 per cent.
Rural East Fylde
Peter Collins (Ind) 680
Martin Evans (Con) 494
Phil Morgan (Lib Dem) 459
Will Salisbury (Con) 413
Lorraine Shaw (Lab) 232
Turnout: 33.79 per cent.
Rural North Fylde
Paul Hayhurst (Ind) 682
Matthew Lee (ind) 507
Steve Butler (Con) 329
Karen Elger (Lab) 192
David Jones (Con) 189
Turnout: 36 per cent.
Staining
Jayne Nixon (Con) 360
Stewart French (Lab) 204
Turnout: 29.85 per cent.
Warton
Julie Brickles (Ind) 518
Sandra Pitman (Con) 391
Bobby Rigby (Con) 370
Phil Graysher (Lab) 355
Turnout: 27.05 per cent.
Wrea Green with Westby
Frank Andrews (Con) 655
John Kirkham (Con) 609
Jayne Walsh (Green) 339
Mark Smith (Lab) 278Michael Brickles (Ind) 195
Turnout: 35.08 per cent.