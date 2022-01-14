Conservative Party Conference returns to Blackpool: Here's everything you need to know about the Spring 2022 event
Blackpool will host its first major political conference in 15 years with the Conservatives returning to the resort in March.
Here's everything you need to know about the event ...
When is the conference?
Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19.
Where will it be held?
The event is set to be held in a new £28m conference centre within the Winter Gardens.
When was the last one held in Blackpool?
The last time a national party conference was held in Blackpool was in 2007 when the Conservatives gathered for their main October conference in the town.
How will it benefit Blackpool?
The conference is estimated to be worth nearly £2.5m to the local economy, according to tourism bosses.
What is the purpose of the conference?
The event, which consists of fringe events, receptions, and speeches, gives Conservative Party members, the press, and the public a chance to learn about the party's ideas and policies for the year ahead.
What's been said?
Councillor Gillian Campbell, cabinet member for tourism and culture on Blackpool Council, said: “We are delighted to see the return of a mainstream party political conference to Blackpool – and we hope it will be the first of many.
“Our investment in a new conference centre to complement the existing facilities in the Winter Gardens is a statement of our intent to once again become a major player in the conference market.
“The return of the Conservative Party after a number of years away gives us every confidence that we can do just that.
"We look forward to welcoming delegates back to Blackpool in the spring of when they will be able to experience the outstanding new conference facilities."
Conservative Party co-chairman Amanda Milling said: “Blackpool and the entire North West region are key parts of our plan to level-up the country and returning to the town reinforces our commitment to the task.
“I am looking forward to seeing Conservative Party supporters and activists making the trip to the seaside to enjoy the conference and everything this wonderful town has to offer.”
